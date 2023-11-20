PCAR or TSLA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Paccar has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PCAR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TSLA has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PCAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.17, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 73.47. We also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.69.

Another notable valuation metric for PCAR is its P/B ratio of 2.98. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 13.74.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PCAR's Value grade of A and TSLA's Value grade of F.

PCAR stands above TSLA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PCAR is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.