PCAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.34, changing hands as low as $90.13 per share. PACCAR Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCAR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.35 per share, with $103.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.36. The PCAR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.