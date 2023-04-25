PC-Tel (PCTI) Declares $0.06 Dividend

PC-Tel said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 2.44%, and the highest has been 5.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in PC-Tel. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTI is 0.30%, an increase of 103.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 12,393K shares. The put/call ratio of PCTI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PC-Tel is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 96.57% from its latest reported closing price of 4.67.

The projected annual revenue for PC-Tel is 108MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,619K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 19.59% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 1,261K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,240K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 10.92% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,045K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTI by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 506K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PCTEL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions.

