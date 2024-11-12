News & Insights

PC Partner Group Strengthens Financial Oversight with Audit Committee

November 12, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has established an Audit Committee to ensure the integrity of its financial reporting and maintain independent oversight of auditing processes. The committee assists the board by reviewing financial statements, audit results, and risk management practices to safeguard shareholder interests. This move aims to enhance transparency and trust in the company’s financial operations.

