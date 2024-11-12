PC Partner Group Plans Secondary Listing on Singapore Exchange

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has announced its plans for a secondary listing of its shares on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, which will complement its existing listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move aims to broaden the company’s investor base and enhance its visibility in the financial markets. The shares will be traded in Singapore Dollars and are expected to attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the tech sector.

