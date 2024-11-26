PC Partner Group Plans Key Changes Amid Listing Shift

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting to discuss significant changes, including amendments to its memorandum and articles of association and the appointment of BDO LLP as an additional auditor. These moves coincide with the company’s transition to a primary listing on the Singapore Exchange.

