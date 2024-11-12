PC Partner Group Forms Nomination Committee for Board Excellence

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has established a Nomination Committee to ensure a transparent process for board appointments and reappointments, aiming for a strong and diverse board. The committee is tasked with evaluating board performance, succession planning, and ensuring directors’ independence and effectiveness. This move is designed to enhance long-term shareholder value by ensuring the board’s composition meets the evolving needs of the company.

