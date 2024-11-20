PC Partner Group Forms New Executive Committee

PC Partner Group (HK:1263) has released an update.

PC Partner Group Limited has established an Executive Committee, appointed by the board of directors, to enhance the company’s governance. The committee will meet quarterly to discuss strategic directions, with the chairman of the board leading the meetings. This move aims to streamline decision-making processes within the firm.

