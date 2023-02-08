PC Elfun Updates Holdings in Great Elm Group (GEG)

Fintel reports that PC Elfun has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.90MM shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG). This represents 8.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.76MM shares and 9.32% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Elm Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GEG is 0.4080%, a decrease of 25.8424%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 12,919K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Northern Right Capital Management holds 3,480,305 shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194,035 shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEG by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,379,049 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alden Global Capital holds 1,281,903 shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 1,131,826 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135,181 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEG by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management holds 949,893 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964,770 shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEG by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Great Elm Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Great Elm Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.