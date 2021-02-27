PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

There's been a notable change in appetite for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 13% to US$46.01. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$2.6b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.12. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PC Connection after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CNXN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PC Connection from twin analysts is for revenues of US$2.72b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 4.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 27% to US$2.70. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.81 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$55.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that PC Connection's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.9% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.5%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 7.4% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, PC Connection is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for PC Connection. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that PC Connection's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PC Connection. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for PC Connection going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PC Connection you should know about.

