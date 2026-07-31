Is PC Connection (CNXN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PC Connection (CNXN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

PC Connection is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CNXN has moved about 42.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.1%. This shows that PC Connection is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CarMax (KMX) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.9%.

In CarMax's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.8% so far this year, so CNXN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, CarMax belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved -3.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to PC Connection and CarMax as they could maintain their solid performance.

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PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.