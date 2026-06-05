Is PC Connection (CNXN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is PC Connection (CNXN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PC Connection is one of 189 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CNXN has moved about 23.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PC Connection is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Five Below (FIVE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2%.

Over the past three months, Five Below's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.8% so far this year, so CNXN is performing on par in this area.

On the other hand, Five Below belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -18.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on PC Connection and Five Below as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.