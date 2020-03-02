PC Connection (CNXN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.26, changing hands as high as $41.39 per share. PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.15 per share, with $56.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.20.

