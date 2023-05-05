PC Connection (CNXN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

PC Connection said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in PC Connection. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXN is 0.09%, a decrease of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 12,888K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXN is 108.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PC Connection is 62.22. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 57.12% from its latest reported closing price of 39.60.

The projected annual revenue for PC Connection is 3,253MM, an increase of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,609K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing a decrease of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 75,367.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 846K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 3.00% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 675K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 384K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PC Connection Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company.

