PC Connection Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CNXN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.78, changing hands as high as $47.19 per share. PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNXN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.76 per share, with $56.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.16.

