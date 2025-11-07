PBYI's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2025 Sales View Raised

Puma Biotechnology PBYI reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share.

The above-adjusted earnings exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Including the same, earnings per share were 17 cents compared with earnings of 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the third quarter were $54.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48 million. Revenues, however, declined 32.3% year over year due to a decrease in product supply revenues to international licensees (lower sales in China) and a higher gross-to-net reduction.

Total revenues comprised net product sales of Nerlynx (neratinib), PBYI’s only marketed drug in the United States, and royalty revenues. Nerlynx is indicated for treating early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

PBYI's Q3 Earnings in Detail

Product revenues from Nerlynx totaled $51.9 million in the third quarter, down almost 7.5% year over year. Nerlynx’s product sales, however, were above management’s guidance of $46-$48 million.

Product revenues from Nerlynx beat our model estimate of $46.2 million. Nerlynx sales increased 5.5% sequentially.

Royalty revenues amounted to $2.6 million compared with $24.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Royalty revenues beat our model estimate of $2.2 million and were within the guided range of $2-$3 million.

Total operating costs (including stock-based compensation expense) in the quarter were $44.9 million, down 23.1% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) remained flat year over year at $16.8 million.

Research and development expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) totaled $15.9 million, up almost 27.2% year over year.

As of Sept 30, 2025, PBYI had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $94.4 million compared with $96 million as of June 30, 2025.

PBYI's Guidance for Q4 and Full-Year 2025

Puma Biotechnology raised its financial guidance for 2025.

The company now expects total revenues in the range of $220-$223 million compared with the previous expectation of $212–$222 million.

Nerlynx’s product sales are now expected to be in the range of $198-$200 million compared with the earlier projection of $192-$198 million.

Royalty revenues are now expected to be in the $22-$23 million range versus the previous expectation of $20-$24 million.

Net income is now expected to be in the range of $27-$29 million in 2025 compared with the previous expectation of $23-$28 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenues are expected in the band of $67-$70 million. Nerlynx product sales are expected to be in the range of $54-$56 million. Royalty revenues are expected to be in the band of $13-$14 million.

In the fourth quarter, net income is expected to be in the range of $9-$11 million.

PBYI's Pipeline Updates

Puma Biotechnology in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to alisertib, an aurora kinase A inhibitor, from Japan’s Takeda in 2022. It is developing alisertib for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer as well as small-cell lung cancer (SCLC).

PBYI is conducting ALISCA-Lung1, a phase II study evaluating alisertib as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage SCLC. Additional interim data from this study is expected to be announced in the first half of 2026.

Puma Biotechnology is also conducting a phase II ALISCA-Breast1 study on alisertib in combination with endocrine treatment for treating patients with chemotherapy-naïve HER2-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Initial data from the study is also expected in the first half of 2026.

PBYI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Puma Biotechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

