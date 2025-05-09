PBYI Stock Rises as Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Puma Biotechnology PBYI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 5 cents per share.

The above-adjusted earnings exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Including the same, earnings per share were 6 cents against a loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $46.0 million, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.0 million.

Revenues rose 5% year over year due to higher product revenues. Total revenues comprised net product sales of Nerlynx (neratinib), PBYI’s only marketed drug in the United States, and royalty revenues. Nerlynx is indicated for treating early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar)

Shares of Puma Biotechnology were up 4.2% in after-hours trading on May 8 owing to the better-than-expected results.

More on PBYI’s Q1 Results

Product revenues from Nerlynx totaled $43.1 million, up around 7% year over year. Nerlynx’s product sales were slightly above the guidance of $41-$43 million.

Product revenues from Nerlynx beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our model estimate of $42.1 million. However, Nerlynx revenues declined 20.7% sequentially.

Royalty revenues amounted to $2.9 million, less than $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Royalty revenues beat our model estimate of $1.7 million as well as the guided range of $1.5-$2.5 million.

Total operating costs (including stock-based compensation expense) in the quarter were $42.0 million, down 9% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) declined 19.2% year over year to $17.6 million mainly due to lower legal fees.

Research and development expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) totaled $13.8 million, up 1.5% year over year.

Guidance for Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2025

Puma Biotechnology maintained its previously issued financial guidance for 2025. The company expects Nerlynx’s product sales to be in the range of $192-$198 million.

Royalty revenues are expected to be in the $20-$24 million range.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $23-$28 million in 2025.

For the second quarter of 2025, Nerlynx product sales are expected to be in the range of $48-$50 million. Royalty revenues are expected to be in the band of $2-$3 million. In the second quarter, net income is expected to be in the range of $4-$6 million.

Update on PBYI’s Pipeline

Puma Biotechnology in-licensed the global development and commercialization rights to alisertib, an aurora kinase A inhibitor, from Japan’s Takeda in 2022. It is developing alisertib for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer as well as small-cell lung cancer (SCLC).

PBYI is conducting ALISCA-Lung1, a phase II study evaluating alisertib as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage SCLC. Interim data from this study is expected to be announced in the second half of 2025.

Puma Biotechnology is also conducting a phase II ALISCA-Breast1 study on alisertib in combination with endocrine treatment for treating patients with chemotherapy-naïve HER2-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Initial data from the study is also expected in the second half of 2025.

PBYI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Puma Biotechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore Holdings IMCR, ADMA Biologics ADMA and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP. While Immunocare has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ADMA Biologics and ANI Pharmaceuticals have the same Zacks Rank as Puma Biotechnology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s loss per share have narrowed from $1.57 per share to $1.50 per share for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.80 per share to $1.68 per share. Year to date, shares of IMCR have risen 0.9%.

IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same once, the average surprise being 76.18%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings per share have increased from 70 cents to 71 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have been stable at 93 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA have rallied 23.6%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 14.68%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $6.30 to $6.36 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.85 to $7.14. Year to date, shares of ADMA have rallied 29.4%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.32%.

