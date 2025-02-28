$PBYI stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBYI stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,635,779 of trading volume.

$PBYI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PBYI:

$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) sold 33,841 shares for an estimated $106,656

MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,227 shares for an estimated $32,232

JEFFREY JEROME LUDWIG (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,437 shares for an estimated $29,742

DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) sold 8,633 shares for an estimated $27,208

$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

