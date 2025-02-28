$PBYI stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBYI stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,635,779 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PBYI:
$PBYI Insider Trading Activity
$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) sold 33,841 shares for an estimated $106,656
- MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,227 shares for an estimated $32,232
- JEFFREY JEROME LUDWIG (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,437 shares for an estimated $29,742
- DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) sold 8,633 shares for an estimated $27,208
$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,062,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,340,801
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 1,486,544 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,790,687
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 986,762 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,009,624
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 297,155 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $906,322
- WINTON GROUP LTD removed 270,739 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,753
- AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,500
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 216,329 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,803
