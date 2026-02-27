PBYI Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Down on Weak 2026 View

Puma Biotechnology PBYI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share.

The adjusted earnings exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expenses. Including the same, earnings per share were 26 cents compared with earnings of 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $75.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68 million. Revenues increased 28% year over year due to higher net product sales and growth in royalty revenues from ex-U.S. partners.

Total revenues comprised net product sales of Nerlynx (neratinib), PBYI’s only marketed drug in the United States and royalty revenues. Nerlynx is indicated for the treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

PBYI was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index in December 2025.

PBYI's Q4 Earnings in Detail

Product revenues from Nerlynx totaled $59.9 million in the fourth quarter, up nearly 10% year over year. This metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $54 million.

Royalty revenues surged 232% year over year to $15.6 million.

Total operating costs (including stock-based compensation expense) in the quarter were $58.4 million, up 28% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) rose 11% year over year to $18.4 million.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) totaled $16.8 million, up 11% year over year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, PBYI had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $97.5 million compared with $94.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

PBYI's Full-Year 2025 Results

For 2025, Puma Biotechnology reported total revenues of $228.4 million, compared with $230.5 million recorded in the prior year.

For full-year 2025, the company recorded adjusted net earnings of 75 cents, down 3.8% year over year.

PBYI's Guidance 2026

Puma Biotechnology issued its financial guidance for 2026.

For full-year 2026, net product revenues are projected to be between $194 million and $198 million, while royalty revenues are expected to range from $20 million to $23 million, with no contribution from license revenues. Total revenues for this year are forecasted in the range of $214 million to $221 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is pegged at $235.7 million.

The lower-than-expected 2026 revenue guidance dampened investor sentiment and led the stock to decline 14% in after-hours trading on Thursday despite the fourth-quarter beat.

Over the past year, PBYI’s shares have surged 154.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 19.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects to generate net income of $10 million to $13 million for the full year.

PBYI anticipates that SG&A expenses will increase by 3% to 5% in 2026. R&D expenses are expected to rise by 30% to 35% year over year, driven by the progress of clinical studies.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects net product revenues to range between $36 million and $39 million, along with royalty revenues of $2 million to $3 million. Total projected revenues are expected to be between $38 million and $42 million. The company anticipates reporting a net loss of approximately $8 million to $10 million for the quarter.

PBYI's Pipeline Updates

Puma Biotechnology in-licensed global development and commercialization rights to alisertib, an aurora kinase A inhibitor, from Japan’s Takeda in 2022. It is developing alisertib for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer as well as small-cell lung cancer (SCLC).

PBYI is conducting ALISCA-Lung1, a phase II study evaluating alisertib as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage SCLC. Additional interim data from this study is expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2026.

Puma Biotechnology is also conducting a phase II ALISCA-Breast1 study on alisertib in combination with endocrine treatment for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-naïve HER2-negative, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. Initial data from the study is also expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Quote

PBYI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Puma Biotechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences CSTL, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP and Assertio Holdings ASRT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.06 to 96 cents. CSTL shares have risen 30.6% over the past year.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 66.11%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $8.08 to $8.22 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have surged 41.7%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 21.24%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Assertio’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 30 cents to 28 cents. ASRT shares have gained 0.2% over the past year.

Assertio’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining three quarters, with the average negative surprise being 35.21%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.