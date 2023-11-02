PBYI or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Puma Biotech (PBYI) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Puma Biotech has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Techne has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PBYI likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TECH has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PBYI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.94, while TECH has a forward P/E of 27.07. We also note that PBYI has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58.

Another notable valuation metric for PBYI is its P/B ratio of 4.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TECH has a P/B of 4.18.

Based on these metrics and many more, PBYI holds a Value grade of A, while TECH has a Value grade of C.

PBYI stands above TECH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PBYI is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.