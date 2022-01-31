PBUS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: PBUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.06, changing hands as high as $45.13 per share. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBUS's low point in its 52 week range is $37.93 per share, with $48.5084 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.10.

