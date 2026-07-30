PB's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as Revenues Rise, Stellar Deal Closed

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s PB second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54. The bottom line increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Subsequent to the reported quarter, Prosperity Bancshares completed the acquisition of Stellar Bancorp and its subsidiary, Steller Bank, on July 1, 2026. The company also continued to integrate the acquisitions of American Bank Holding Corporation and Southwest Bancshares, which were completed earlier this year.

Results benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income alongside no provision for credit losses. Higher loans and deposit balances were another positive. However, increased operating expenses partly offset these tailwinds.

The results excluded the net gain from the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange, investment securities sales, and merger-related expenses. Including non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders was $168.6 million, or $1.67 per share, compared with $135.2 million or $1.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for net income available to common shareholders was $111.5 million.

PB’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $391.3 million, up 25.9% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.1 million.

NII rose 23.5% year over year to $330.6 million. Also, the net interest margin (NIM), on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded 29 basis points to 3.47%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were pegged at $326.2 million and 3.50%, respectively.

Non-interest income totaled $60.7 million, up 41.2% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by the American and Southwest mergers and an $8.2 million gain on the Visa Class B-2 stock exchange, net of investment securities sales. Our estimate for the metric was $46.7 million and did not include Visa share sale gains.

Non-interest expenses were $176.2 million, up 27.1% year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits and additional expenses related to the American and Southwest operations. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $228.1 million.

The efficiency ratio improved to 45.99% from 44.80% in the prior-year quarter.

PB’s Balance Sheet Expands

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $43.87 billion, up 14.2% year over year, primarily due to the acquisitions of American Bank Holding Corporation and Southwest Bancshares.

Total loans were $25.03 billion, up 12.8% year over year. Deposits increased 18.7% year over year to $32.6 billion, mainly reflecting the impact of the two acquisitions. Our estimates for total loans and total deposits were $25.3 billion and $33.02 billion, respectively.

PB’s Capital Ratios Decline, Profitability Ratios Improve

As of June 30, 2026, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.94%, down from 17.10% in the year-ago quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio declined to 17.38% from 18.35% in the prior-year quarter. The equity-to-assets ratio was 18.93%, down from 19.78% as of June 30, 2025.

At the end of the second quarter, return on average assets was 1.55%, up from 1.41% in the prior-year quarter. The return on average common equity was 8.14%, up from 7.13% in the prior-year quarter.

PB’s Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of June 30, 2026, non-performing assets were $130.6 million, up 18.2% from the year-ago period. Net charge-offs were $2.2 million, down from $3 million in the same quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting the resolution of purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans.

The company reported no provision for credit losses during the reported quarter, unchanged from the year-ago period. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans was $1.53% of the total loans, down from 1.56% a year earlier.

Prosperity Bancshares’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.2 million shares at an average weighted price of $68.34 per share for a total of $13.7 million under its ongoing 2026 stock buyback program.

Our Take on PB

Prosperity Bancshares’ inorganic expansion strategy is expected to support revenue growth and strengthen its Texas franchise. The company’s favorable deposit mix and solid NIM remain key positives. However, rising expenses may hurt the bottom line to some extent.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Currently, Prosperity Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of PB’s Peer Banks

BOK Financial Corporation's BOKF second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56. The bottom line jumped 18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

BOKF’s results benefited from higher NII and total fees and commissions. An increase in loans was another positive. However, the rise in operating expenses was a major undermining factor.

Bank OZK’s OZK second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. However, the bottom line declined 5.7% year over year from $1.58.

Results reflected higher non-interest income and deposit balances. However, higher provisions, rising expenses, lower NII, and deteriorating credit quality were headwinds for OZK.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.