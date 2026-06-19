PBR to Resume UFN-III Fertilizer Plant Construction by September

Petrobras PBR is reputedly advancing a major industrial initiative aimed at reducing the nation's reliance on imported fertilizers. According to Reuters, the Brazil-based integrated energy company plans to restart construction of the long-delayed UFN-III fertilizer plant in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, with work expected to resume by September. The project represents a significant investment in Brazil’s agricultural and industrial future, reinforcing national food security and enhancing domestic fertilizer production capacity.

The UFN-III facility has remained inactive since 2015, leaving one of Brazil’s most promising fertilizer projects unfinished for nearly a decade. Petrobras now intends to complete the project with an estimated investment of $1 billion, targeting commercial operations by 2029.

This decision aligns with a broader corporate strategy focused on strengthening Brazil’s industrial capabilities while reducing exposure to volatile international fertilizer markets.

UFN-III Plant Capacity Set to Transform Domestic Fertilizer Production

Once operational, the UFN-III complex will become one of Brazil’s most important nitrogen fertilizer production centers. According to the news, PBR has confirmed that the facility will be capable of producing 3,600 metric tons of urea and 2,200 metric tons of ammonia per day.

These production levels are expected to make a substantial contribution to Brazil’s fertilizer supply chain, particularly in supporting the country’s highly productive agricultural sector.

Nitrogen-based fertilizers such as urea and ammonia are essential for increasing crop yields and maintaining soil productivity. Brazil remains one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters, creating strong demand for reliable fertilizer supplies. By increasing domestic production, PBR aims to provide greater supply stability for farmers while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

Strategic Location Near Brazil’s Agricultural Heartland

The selection of Três Lagoas in Mato Grosso do Sul provides significant logistical and economic advantages. The facility is strategically positioned near several of Brazil’s largest agribusiness regions, including Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Paraná and São Paulo. Together, these states account for a substantial share of the country’s grain, soybean, corn, sugarcane and livestock production.

By locating fertilizer production close to key agricultural consumers, Petrobras can reduce transportation costs, improve delivery efficiency and strengthen supply reliability. This geographic advantage is expected to enhance competitiveness while supporting Brazil’s broader agricultural growth objectives.

Reducing Brazil’s Dependence on Imported Fertilizers

Brazil has historically relied heavily on imported fertilizers to meet domestic demand. Global supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions and commodity price volatility have highlighted the risks associated with external dependence.

Petrobras’ renewed investment in fertilizer production directly addresses these challenges. According to company projections, the UFN-III plant alone could reduce Brazilian urea imports by approximately 12%.

When combined with PBR’s other fertilizer operations, the impact becomes even more significant. The company has already reactivated nitrogen fertilizer facilities in Paraná, Bahia and Sergipe. Together, these facilities could contribute to a reduction of up to 35% in urea imports, substantially improving Brazil’s fertilizer self-sufficiency.

This strategy supports long-term agricultural resilience while strengthening domestic industrial development and job creation.

PBR Reinforces National Industrial and Energy Strategy

The fertilizer expansion initiative reflects PBR’s broader commitment to supporting strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Beyond oil and gas production, the company is increasingly focusing on industrial projects that generate long-term economic value.

The UFN-III project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs during both construction and operational phases. It will also stimulate local economic activity through infrastructure development, supply-chain expansion and increased industrial investment in Mato Grosso do Sul.

As fertilizer demand continues to grow alongside global food consumption, PBR is positioning itself as a key contributor to Brazil’s agricultural competitiveness.

Refinery Operations Running Above Capacity During Global Tensions

In addition to fertilizer developments, PBR has reported exceptionally high refinery utilization rates. During recent geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, the company increased refining activity to minimize fuel imports and ensure domestic supply security.

According to PBR executives, refinery operations have been running at approximately 101% of installed capacity, an unusually high level for sustained industrial operations.

This increased processing volume allowed PBR to offset potential supply disruptions and reduce reliance on imported fuels during periods of uncertainty in global energy markets.

Improved Geopolitical Conditions May Ease Refining Pressure

With the emergence of a U.S.-Iran interim agreement aimed at reducing conflict and stabilizing regional conditions, PBR anticipates a more balanced operating environment.

The company expects reduced pressure on refining assets and plans to gradually return to normal operational schedules. This transition will allow PBR to resume maintenance activities that were previously postponed due to elevated production demands.

Industrial maintenance is essential for ensuring refinery reliability, safety and regulatory compliance. Sustained operations above nominal capacity can place additional strain on equipment, making scheduled maintenance critical for long-term efficiency.

Future Maintenance Plans and Regulatory Compliance

PBR has indicated that several planned maintenance shutdowns will be carried out over the coming years, with particular attention expected in 2027.

These scheduled outages are necessary to satisfy regulatory requirements and maintain operational excellence across refining facilities. By addressing deferred maintenance in a more stable market environment, PBR can optimize asset performance while preserving production reliability.

The company’s balanced approach demonstrates a commitment to both energy security and responsible industrial management.

Outlook: PBR Positions Brazil for Greater Economic Resilience

The revival of the UFN-III fertilizer plant is a major step toward strengthening Brazil’s industrial and agricultural self-sufficiency. Backed by a $1 billion investment, significant production capacity, and a strategic location, the project will help reduce fertilizer import dependence, strengthen domestic supply chains and support economic growth. Along with the reactivation of other nitrogen fertilizer facilities and ongoing refining investments, PBR is reinforcing its role in advancing Brazil’s energy, agriculture and industrial development, with UFN-III expected to begin operations by 2029.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Delek US Holdings DK, Phillips 66 PSX and Murphy USA MUSA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek US is valued at $2.59 billion. It is a U.S.-based downstream energy company that focuses on refining crude oil and distributing petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Delek US Holdings operates through two main segments: refining and logistics.

Phillips 66 is valued at $67.02 billion. Phillips 66 is a diversified energy company that refines crude oil, markets petroleum products, and operates midstream, chemicals, and renewable fuels businesses across the United States and internationally.

Murphy USA is valued at $10.56 billion. The company is one of the largest independent gasoline and convenience store retailers in the United States, operating a network of stores primarily located near Walmart locations. Murphy USA focuses on offering low-cost fuel and everyday convenience products, supported by a strong loyalty program and disciplined capital-allocation strategy.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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