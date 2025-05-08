$PBPB stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBPB stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,232,420 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PBPB:
$PBPB Insider Trading Activity
$PBPB insiders have traded $PBPB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID NIERENBERG has made 5 purchases buying 34,509 shares for an estimated $322,017 and 0 sales.
$PBPB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PBPB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 221,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,110,288
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 172,969 shares (+758.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,629,367
- VANTAGE CONSULTING GROUP INC added 164,875 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,553,122
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 159,900 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,506,258
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 157,250 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,495,447
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 143,508 shares (+500.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,351,845
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 92,875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $883,241
