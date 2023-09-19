PBOC sells more yuan bills in Hong Kong, tempers downward yuan pressure

Adds details and comments

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China's central bank sold some yuan bills in Hong Kong at a record-high coupon rate on Tuesday, driven up by liquidity tightness in Asia's key financial hub at a time the Chinese authorities are stepping up efforts to stem rapid yuan declines.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) sold 15 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) worth of six-month yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong at 3.38%, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement.

The coupon rate of the six-month tranche was the highest since the People's Bank of China (PBOC) started selling offshore yuan bills in 2018. It was also 114 basis points higher than the previous such auction, which was priced at 2.24% in June.

The surging coupon rate comes as China's central bank has ramped up bill sales for a second straight month in Hong Kong, a move seen by traders as a way of soaking-up yuan liquidity to make it more expensive to short the yuan.

"It is getting more expensive for traders to borrow yuan in the offshore market in Hong Kong and sell it against the dollar," Commerzbank economists said in a note.

The PBOC has usually conducted a flat rollover by auctioning the same amount of bills as those maturing.

"This is in line with higher yuan borrowing cost in Hong Kong," said a currency trader a foreign bank, which effectively erodes the carry advantage of the Chinese currency.

Hong Kong's offshore yuan CNH HIBOR CNHHIBOR=, a gauge that measures the offshore yuan liquidity conditions, has been elevated over the past few weeks.

Six-month CNH HIBOR HICNH6MDF= stood at 4.03970% on Tuesday, the highest level since Dec 2018.

($1 = 7.2944 Chinese yuan)

