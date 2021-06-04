PBOC gets holding firm applications from state-owned CITIC, Everbright

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's central bank said on Friday that it has received applications from CITIC Group and China Everbright Group to set up financial holdings firms.

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday that it has received applications from CITIC Group CITIC.UL and China Everbright Group to set up financial holdings firms.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) officially issued rules last year to regulate the country's vast and often complex financial holding companies, as part of its efforts to rein in systemic financial risks.

Its vice governor Pan Gongsheng said in September that CITIC Group, China Everbright Group and China Merchants Group were among companies that should be included in the supervision framework as financial holding firms.

Pan also named local government-backed Shanghai International Group, Beijing Financial Holdings Group, and Ant Financial as eligible financial holding entities.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More