PBOC gets holding firm applications from state-owned CITIC, Everbright

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday that it has received applications from CITIC Group CITIC.UL and China Everbright Group to set up financial holdings firms.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) officially issued rules last year to regulate the country's vast and often complex financial holding companies, as part of its efforts to rein in systemic financial risks.

Its vice governor Pan Gongsheng said in September that CITIC Group, China Everbright Group and China Merchants Group were among companies that should be included in the supervision framework as financial holding firms.

Pan also named local government-backed Shanghai International Group, Beijing Financial Holdings Group, and Ant Financial as eligible financial holding entities.

