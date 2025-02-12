$PBI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,866,082 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PBI:
$PBI Insider Trading Activity
$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,308 shares for an estimated $343,453.
- DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731
- PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,299,716 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,409,943
- CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 930,972 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,637,830
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 656,900 shares (+31281.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,683,697
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 592,973 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,227,897
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 586,249 shares (+47.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,244,442
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 585,443 shares (+136.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,174,208
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 575,010 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,163,072
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PBI Government Contracts
We have seen $48,383,124 of award payments to $PBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOCKER, INDOOR, SMART: $5,907,501
- LEASING DIGITAL POSTAGE METERS: $4,733,052
- POSTAGE AND SUPPLIES FOR MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT: $3,943,154
- TASK ORDER FOR MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE AND MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT METER RENTAL SERVICES FROM 7...: $3,082,597
- POSTAGE METERING EQUIPMENT LEASE AND MAINTENANCE FOR RURAL DEVELOPMENT POSTAGE IS CONSIDERED A FORM OF CUR...: $2,095,333
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $PBI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.