$PBI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,843,179 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PBI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PBI stock page):
$PBI Insider Trading Activity
$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,085,877 shares for an estimated $21,035,616.
- JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043
- DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731
- LAUREN THOMAS DEFINA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,000.
- LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,586 shares for an estimated $33,747.
- CATHERINE LEVENE purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,873
$PBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HESTIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,085,877 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,877,186
- CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,943,731 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,590,765
- CANNELL & SPEARS LLC added 1,323,072 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,973,801
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,218,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,031,859
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 922,259 shares (+82.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,346,443
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 880,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,966,715
- INVESCO LTD. added 817,953 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,402,474
$PBI Government Contracts
We have seen $46,310,680 of award payments to $PBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOCKER, INDOOR, SMART: $5,907,501
- LEASING DIGITAL POSTAGE METERS: $4,233,479
- MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE AND MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT METER RENTAL SERVICES FROM 7/1/2025 THROUGH...: $2,948,911
- POSTAGE METERING EQUIPMENT LEASE AND MAINTENANCE FOR RURAL DEVELOPMENT POSTAGE IS CONSIDERED A FORM OF CUR...: $2,623,440
- BPA CALL FOR POSTAGE AND SUPPLY IN SUPPORT OF FSA, FBC, NRCS, AND RMA.: $2,032,442
