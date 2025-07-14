$PBI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,843,179 of trading volume.

$PBI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PBI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PBI stock page ):

$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,085,877 shares for an estimated $21,035,616 .

. JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043

DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731

LAUREN THOMAS DEFINA (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $45,000 .

. LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,586 shares for an estimated $33,747 .

. CATHERINE LEVENE purchased 200 shares for an estimated $1,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PBI Government Contracts

We have seen $46,310,680 of award payments to $PBI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $PBI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.