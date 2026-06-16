PBI Accelerates Presort Expansion: Are More Acquisitions Coming?

Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI is signaling a renewed growth strategy centered on its Presort business, and acquisitions appear to be a key part of the plan. During its first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted strong Presort momentum, improving sales pipelines and a growing appetite for inorganic expansion.

CEO Kurt Wolf noted that the company has engaged Greenhill as an external adviser to help accelerate acquisition efforts. While Pitney Bowes has historically focused on smaller “mom-and-pop” Presort operators, management indicated that a stronger balance sheet and improved liquidity now allow it to evaluate a broader range of opportunities. The company still views tuck-in acquisitions as the primary target, citing their attractive valuations and immediate earnings accretion potential.

The timing appears favorable. Management reported that Presort has stopped losing business, is winning new customers and expects volume growth to return in the second half of 2026. Executives also emphasized the company’s cost advantage in the market, supported by investments in equipment, pricing flexibility and operational efficiency.

Importantly, Pitney Bowes’ stronger cash flow profile is giving leadership greater confidence to pursue strategic growth initiatives. CFO Paul Evans specifically pointed to acquisitions as a new avenue for expanding Presort alongside organic growth efforts.

Presort is evolving from a stable cash-generating business into a growth platform. While management remains focused on smaller bolt-on deals, the hiring of an adviser suggests PBI is actively exploring opportunities that could accelerate consolidation and strengthen its competitive position in the fragmented Presort market.

PBI’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of Pitney Bowes have increased 66.1% in the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500’s 10.7% rise. In the same time frame, other industry players like FedEx FDX and United Parcel Service UPS have declined 4.5% and increased 11.1%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PBI stock is currently trading at a discount relative to the S&P 500, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.25, as shown in the chart below. Conversely, industry players, such as FedEx and United Parcel Service, have P/E multiples of 15.66 and 14.59, respectively.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of PBI

PBI’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 60 days to $1.62 and $1.76 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 20% and 8.4%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PBI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.