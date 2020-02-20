PBH vs. UNICY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products - Discretionary sector have probably already heard of Prestige Brands (PBH) and UNICHARM CORP (UNICY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Prestige Brands is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while UNICHARM CORP has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PBH has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PBH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.80, while UNICY has a forward P/E of 36.77. We also note that PBH has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. UNICY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.09.

Another notable valuation metric for PBH is its P/B ratio of 1.84. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, UNICY has a P/B of 4.61.

Based on these metrics and many more, PBH holds a Value grade of B, while UNICY has a Value grade of F.

PBH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than UNICY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PBH is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.