PBH or ABT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Products stocks have likely encountered both Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) and Abbott (ABT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Abbott are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PBH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PBH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.82, while ABT has a forward P/E of 24.38. We also note that PBH has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68.

Another notable valuation metric for PBH is its P/B ratio of 2.39. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABT has a P/B of 4.93.

Based on these metrics and many more, PBH holds a Value grade of B, while ABT has a Value grade of C.

PBH stands above ABT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PBH is the superior value option right now.

