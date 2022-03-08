PBH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.70, changing hands as low as $56.28 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBH's low point in its 52 week range is $42.70 per share, with $63.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.46.

