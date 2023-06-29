PBH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.18, changing hands as high as $59.23 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBH's low point in its 52 week range is $48.51 per share, with $67.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.08.

