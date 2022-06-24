PBH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.16, changing hands as high as $57.81 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBH's low point in its 52 week range is $50.40 per share, with $63.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.65.

