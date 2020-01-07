PBFX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PBF Logistics LP (Symbol: PBFX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.86, changing hands as high as $20.91 per share. PBF Logistics LP shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBFX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.32 per share, with $23.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.92.

