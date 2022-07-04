US Markets
PBF's Martinez, California refinery reports partial power failure

July 4 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc PBF.N on Monday reported its 156,400-barrel-per-day Martinez, California, refinery is restoring power to a process unit after the facility was hit by a partial power failure.

According to a filing with the state regulator, the release of sulfur dioxide from a flaring event has been secured, and the plant failure is under investigation. (https://bit.ly/3uq0MeF)

