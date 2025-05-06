$PBF stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBF stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,963,732 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PBF:
$PBF Insider Trading Activity
$PBF insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 44 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 44 purchases buying 4,410,500 shares for an estimated $121,310,441 and 0 sales.
$PBF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $PBF stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,795,605 shares (+204.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,223,312
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,272,254 shares (+150.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,778,343
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,071,734 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,454,537
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 886,096 shares (+668.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,525,848
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 838,400 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,259,520
- FMR LLC removed 837,782 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,243,112
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 759,910 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,175,610
$PBF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/07/2025
