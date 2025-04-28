$PBF stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PBF stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,214,898 of trading volume.

$PBF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PBF:

$PBF insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 49 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 49 purchases buying 5,571,500 shares for an estimated $155,141,755 and 0 sales.

$PBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $PBF stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PBF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/07/2025

$PBF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PBF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 04/01/2025

