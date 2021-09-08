US Markets
PBF

PBF preparing to restart Chalmette, Louisiana refinery this week -company

PBF Energy plans to begin restarting its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana refinery this week for the first time since it was shut on Aug. 29 by Hurricane Ida, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Barring any unforeseen difficulties or issues during unit start-ups, we are targeting next week to have most of the Chalmette Refinery back online," said Michael Karlovich, PBF's vice president of corporate communications.

