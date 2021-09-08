PBF plans to restart Chalmette, Louisiana refinery this week

Adds details about restart

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - PBF Energy PBF.N plans to restart its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana this week for the first time since it was shut on Aug. 29 by Hurricane Ida, a company spokesman said late Tuesday.

"Barring any unforeseen difficulties or issues during unit start-ups, we are targeting next week to have most of the Chalmette Refinery back online," Michael Karlovich, PBF's vice-president of corporate communications said, adding that the refinery's products terminal resumed loading tanker trucks.

As of late Tuesday, 2.3 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel had been loaded on 375 trucks at the terminal, he said.

Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that power was being returned to the refinery and it could begin restarting this week.

Last week, PBF said a section of the refinery had its power restored and would be working to restore the power supply to other parts of the refinery.

PBF employees and contractors, Entergy and other suppliers worked through the holiday weekend "restoring power and re-energizing sections of the refinery and related assets," Karlovich said.

Hurricane Ida's damage to U.S. offshore energy production makes it one of the most costly since back-to-back storms in 2005 cut output for months, according to the latest data and historical records.

