PBF Logistics (PBFX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PBF Logistics LP (Symbol: PBFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.09, changing hands as low as $20.91 per share. PBF Logistics LP shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBFX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.17 per share, with $23.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.03.

