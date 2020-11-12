PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PBFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.92, the dividend yield is 13.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBFX was $8.92, representing a -59.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.93 and a 191.5% increase over the 52 week low of $3.06.

PBFX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). PBFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PBFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.11%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

