PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PBFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.65, the dividend yield is 8.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBFX was $13.65, representing a -18.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.70 and a 81.76% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

PBFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports PBFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.05%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pbfx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

