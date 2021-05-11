PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PBFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.27, the dividend yield is 7.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBFX was $16.27, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.70 and a 135.12% increase over the 52 week low of $6.92.

PBFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports PBFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.07%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBFX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBFX as a top-10 holding:

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 11.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBFX at 1.45%.

