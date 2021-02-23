PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PBFX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBFX was $12.83, representing a -37.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.68 and a 319.28% increase over the 52 week low of $3.06.

PBFX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). PBFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PBFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.69%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

