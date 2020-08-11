PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -41.75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.88, the dividend yield is 11.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBFX was $10.88, representing a -50.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.96 and a 255.56% increase over the 52 week low of $3.06.

PBFX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). PBFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports PBFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.31%, compared to an industry average of -11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

