PBF Logistics About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PBFX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/20, PBF Logistics LP (Symbol: PBFX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 3/17/20. As a percentage of PBFX's recent stock price of $21.20, this dividend works out to approximately 2.45%, so look for shares of PBF Logistics LP to trade 2.45% lower — all else being equal — when PBFX shares open for trading on 2/24/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBFX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBFX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.32 per share, with $23.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.27.

In Thursday trading, PBF Logistics LP shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

