PBF Insider Sells Nearly 50k Shares as the Recovery from a Refinery Explosion Continues

Key Points

Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V. sold 49,000 insider shares over two days in late January, which was worth over $1 million

This sale represented 0.16% of the insider's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 30,358,498 shares.

Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V, a 10% Owner of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), executed open-market sales totaling 49,000 shares across two transactions on Jan. 21, 2026 and Jan. 22, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 49,000 Transaction value ~$1.63 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,358,498 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($33.63); post-transaction value based on Jan. 22, 2026 market close ($33.00).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to the insider's historical selling activity?

The 49,000 shares sold closely match the recent median sell size of 50,000 shares, indicating this was a typical transaction for Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V. rather than a departure in scale.

What proportion of the insider's position was sold, and how much capacity remains?

This sale accounted for 0.16% of the insider's direct holdings, leaving a post-transaction balance of over 30.3 million shares, which is more than 60 times the amount sold.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $29.54 billion Net Income (TTM) -$526.3 million Dividend yield 3.31% 1-year price change 9.89%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

PBF Energy Inc. is a leading independent refiner with a diversified asset base, operating six oil refineries and related logistics infrastructure. It produces resources such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, lubricants, petrochemicals, asphalt, and related petroleum products across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

What this transaction means for investors

It was a rough year for PBF Energy in 2025, and the company is still recovering from an explosion at its Martinez, California refinery in February 2025. The refinery hasn’t operated at full capacity since then and is still being rebuilt. The company originally planned for the refinery to resume full operations by the end of 2025, but in its 2026 guidance report earlier in January, it pushed the target to March.

Outside that specific location, PBF has struggled with production across all its refineries, and plans to spend around $600 million on maintenance and turnarounds at its locations. Combine that with the overall refinery market taking a hit and the high operating costs of being in this type of industry, and PBF is on pace to close FY 2025 with a net loss for the second consecutive year. With its Q4 2025 fiscal report being released in less than two weeks, investors may want to wait and see what numbers the company posts before purchasing shares.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.