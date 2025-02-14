PBF Energy's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

PBF Energy Inc. PBF reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $2.82 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.68. The bottom line also deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $0.41 per share.

Total quarterly revenues declined to $7.35 billion from $9.14 billion in the prior-year quarter. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.25 billion.

The weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to lower throughput volumes and a fall in refining margins. However, reduced costs and expenses partially offset the negative.

PBF Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

PBF Energy reported an operating loss of $362 million in the Refining segment against an operating income of $26.6 million a year ago. The figure also lagged our estimate of an operating loss of $52.8 million.

The company generated a profit of $51.7 million from the Logistics segment, indicating a decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $54.9 million. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $55.6 million.

Throughput Analysis

Volumes

In the quarter under review, crude oil and feedstock throughput volumes totaled 862 thousand barrels per day (bpd), lower than the year-ago figure of 878.2 thousand bpd. The figure was below our estimate of 869.4 thousand bpd.

The East Coast, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and West Coast regions accounted for 32.6%, 17.5%, 17.2% and 32.7%, respectively, of the total oil and feedstock throughput volume.

Margins

The company-wide gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, excluding special items, was $4.89, lower than the year-earlier figure of $9.88.

The gross refining margin per barrel of throughput was $4.342 for the East Coast, down from $11.29 in the year-ago quarter. The realized refining margin was $2.87 per barrel for the Gulf Coast, down from $10.89 a year ago. The metric was $5.85 and $5.94 per barrel in the Mid-Continent and West Coast, respectively, compared with $6.94 and $8.93 a year ago.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the reported quarter were $7.7 billion, down from $9.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Cost of sales, including operating expenses, cost of products and others, and depreciation and amortization expenses, amounted to $7.66 billion, lower than $9.05 billion reported a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

PBF Energy spent $230.5 million in capital on refining operations and $3.9 million on logistics businesses.

At the end of the fourth quarter, it had cash and cash equivalents of $0.54 billion. As of Dec. 31, PBF had a total debt of $1.46 billion, resulting in a total debt-to-capitalization of 17.67%.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, PBF anticipates throughput volumes on the East Coast to be between 250,000 bpd and 270,000 bpd. In the Mid-continent region, the figure is estimated to be between 135,000 bpd and 145,000 bpd. The Gulf Coast is anticipated to report throughput in the range of 155,000-165,000 bpd, while the West Coast is expected to deliver between 200,000 bpd and 210,000 bpd.

