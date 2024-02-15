News & Insights

Markets
PBF

PBF Energy Turns To Q4 Loss Below View; Share Buyback Increased By $750 Mln; Stock Down

February 15, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter compared with a profit last year, mainly due to decline in revenue. The results missed the Street view.

Additionally, the company has increased its existing share repurchase authorization by $750 million to more than $1 billion.

The company posted a net loss of $48.4 million or $0.40 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $637.8 million or $4.86 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, loss was $49.4 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.08 profit per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $9.139 billion from $10.846 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $8.65 billion.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common Stock payable on on March 14, to shareholders of record on February 29.

PBF Energy shares are down more than 8 percent in pre-market trading. The stock had closed at $52.24, down 0.46 percent on Wednesday. It has been trading in the range of $31.26 - $56.38 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.